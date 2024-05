Woman hit by SUV at North Avenue Beach after group punches vehicle, Chicago police say | VIDEO

A woman was hit by an SUV at North Avenue Beach Thursday after a group was punching the vehicle, Chicago police said. It was all caught on video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cell phone video captured a scary confrontation on North Avenue Beach.

Chicago police said two groups were arguing around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when some of them started punching a black SUV.

The unknown driver of the vehicle then hit an 18-year-old woman before speeding off.

She was taken to a hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Police continue to investigate.