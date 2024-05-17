UChicago Institute of Politics surrounded by pro-Palestinian protesters, some climb on building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago's Institute of Politics building was surrounded by pro-Palestinian protesters Friday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if the protesters were affiliated with the school or if they were an outside group. University of Chicago police and Chicago Police Department officers were also on the scene.

The protesters changed, and unfurled large banners with demands including "Free Palestine," "Abolish the University" and "Decolonize from Chicago 2 Palestine."

Some of the protesters appeared to have gotten into the building, but it wasn't immediately clear how. Two young women briefly stood on the porch awning and held up a Palestine flag, before duct taping it in place.

Video from Chopper 7 shows that at one point a makeshift barricade of chairs was set up at the back of the building, with a line of students standing there with arms interlocked. A tent has also been set up on the grounds.

The U Chicago student paper, The Chicago Marroon, reported it began with a rally and march on campus that ended with some of the marchers entering the IOP building, locking the doors, and even spray painting security cameras. ABC7 has not been able to confirm that information, but we have seen police inside the building.

There are also people at the scene with Israeli flags, and at one point ABC7 heard the U.S. National Anthem being played from a building across the street as a form of counter protest.

U Chicago police cleared an encampment off the quad a week and a half ago. The encampment had been there for several days at that time. Organizers said their campaign to get the school to divest from companies that benefit Israel would continue, but a faculty advisor to that group told us those organizers are not involved in this action.

A university spokesperson said the school is preparing a statement on the situation.