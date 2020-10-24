furloughs

American Airlines furlough worries Chicago flight attendant who contracted coronavirus with existing heart condition

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A furloughed American Airlines flight attendant from Chicago has learned she's tested positive for COVID-19.

It's a double blow for Erica Carmine, who no longer has health insurance, and already suffers from a heart disorder.

Carmine said she initially took a leave from her job, in an effort to stay safe from the virus.

"I ended up giving up my apartment because I took that leave; I could no longer afford my home," Carmine said. "I had to move out of state. I ended up ... losing my job, and now only five days after losing my healthcare benefits I have a positive COVID test."

American Airlines furloughed more than 8,000 flight attendants last month as a result of financial strain during the pandemic.
