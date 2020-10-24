American Airlines furlough worries Chicago flight attendant who contracted coronavirus with existing heart condition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6697585" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An American Airlines flight attendant delivers an emotional message to passengers and crew after the company announced 19,000 furloughs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A furloughed American Airlines flight attendant from Chicago has learned she's tested positive for COVID-19.It's a double blow for Erica Carmine, who no longer has health insurance, and already suffers from a heart disorder.Carmine said she initially took a leave from her job, in an effort to stay safe from the virus."I ended up giving up my apartment because I took that leave; I could no longer afford my home," Carmine said. "I had to move out of state. I ended up ... losing my job, and now only five days after losing my healthcare benefits I have a positive COVID test."American Airlines furloughed more than 8,000 flight attendants last month as a result of financial strain during the pandemic.