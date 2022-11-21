Taylor Swift dominates AMAs with 6 wins, extending lead as show's most-decorated artist

LOS ANGELES -- Taylor Swift cemeted her legacy as a pop icon on Sunday, increasing her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the American Music Awards.

Swift already held that distinction, but pulled even further ahead by winning awards in all six categories for which she was nominated.

She now has 40 wins.

Swift's popularity was also reinforced recently when demand was so high for her new tour that it crashed Ticketmaster's website.

The categories Swift won for include Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Female Country Album.

"I have the fans to thank essentially for my happiness," Swift said during the ceremony broadcast on ABC. "I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this. And that you still care."

Among other notable moments from the AMA show: Elton John won an award with Dua Lipa for Collaboration of the Year. That made him the artist with the longest stretch of recognition by the AMAs, dating back to a nomination at the inaugural AMA ceremony in 1974.

John was performing Sunday night across town in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium for the last date on the U.S. leg of his farewell tour.

Bad Bunny was nominated for eight awards, but ending up winning in only two categories, Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album.

P!nk performed a tribute to singer-actress Olivia-Newton John, who died earlier this year after a battle with breast cancer.

Lionel Richie was presented with the Icon Award, with tributes from Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox.

The show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Wayne Brady.