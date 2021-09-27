Donors needed: American Red Cross facing 'emergency blood and platelet shortage'

Blood donor turnout has hit a new low since 2015, according to the American Red Cross.
As a result, Red Cross is experiencing an "emergency blood and platelet shortage," according to Isis Chaverri, regional communications manager.
"The Red Cross at the national level has less than half a day of blood supply so the blood that is on the shelves is the one that is helping to saves lives," said Chaverri.
Chaverri added that the Red Cross needs help now more than ever, as blood donations are down due to many people returning to work and in-person learning.
The recent Delta variant surge across the country is also not helping matters, Chaverri said.
As Delta cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, while blood product distributions to hospitals remained strong, significantly overtaking blood donations in recent weeks.
Now the Red Cross is offering incentives to encourage people to donate, including a limited edition t-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment through the Red Cross website.
All donation sites follow Covid-19 safety precautions, including mask wearing for everyone, irrespective of vaccination status.
The Red Cross reminds the public that it only takes an hour to donate.
LIST OF UPCOMING BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES BY COUNTIES:
Cook
Arlington Heights
9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 208, 121 N Douglas Ave
Chicago
9/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Park Community Church, 1001 N Crosby St
9/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warde Academic Center, 3700 W. 103rd Street
9/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Greater Chicago and Northern Illinois, 2200 West Harrison Street
9/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
9/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Greater Chicago and Northern Illinois, 2200 West Harrison Street
9/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
9/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
9/29/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Avenue
9/30/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
9/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 121 West Wacker Dr., 121 West Wacker Dr.
9/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sway Dance, 3317 W Irving Park Rd
9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CSO Sports Complex, 1301 E. 47th St
10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aloft Chicago Mag Mile, 243 E Ontario St
10/4/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Marc Realty, 55 East Jackson, Office of the Building
10/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 180 N Jefferson, 180 N Jefferson St
10/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., JLM Center, 2622 W. Jackson
10/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 836 W Wellington Ave
10/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Mid America Club, 200 East Randolph
10/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cook County Human Resources, George Dunne Administration Building, 69 West Washington
10/7/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeshore Sport and Fitness, 1320 W Fullerton Ave
10/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whirlyball, 1825 W. Webster Ave.
10/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chicago The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 822 N Clark St
10/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/14/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
10/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.
10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 10540 S. Halsted
10/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
Chicago Ridge
10/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chicago Ridge Mall, 444 Chicago Ridge Mall
Kenilworth
10/15/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kenilworth Assembly Hall, 410 Kenilworth Ave
10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kenilworth Assembly Hall, 410 Kenilworth Ave
Lincolnwood
10/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave
Maywood
10/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave
Melrose Park
10/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, 701 W. North Ave
Northbrook
10/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Rd
Northfield
10/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Trier High School, 7 N Happ Rd.
Oak Lawn
9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Advocate Christ Medical Center, 4440 95th St
Palos Heights
9/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Humanitarian Relief Foundation, 6450 W College Dr
Park Ridge
10/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Roosevelt Elementary School, 1001 S. Fairview Ave
Schaumburg
10/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fairfield Inn Suites by Marriott, 700 National Parkway
Winnetka
9/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Avenue
DuPage
Downers Grove
10/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave
Lisle
10/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Krasa Center, 5700 College Road
Oak Brook
10/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., JVM Realty, 903 Commerce Dr, #250
Grundy
Morris
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 111 W. North St.
Iroquois
Cissna Park
10/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 124 South Second Street
Kankakee
Bourbonnais
9/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Olivet Nazarene University, One University Ave.
9/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50
10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50
10/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Rd.
10/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 50
10/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Rd.
Grant Park
10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 11456 North 11000 East Rd
Herscher
9/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 E. Third
Kankakee
10/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant
10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S Indiana Ave.
Lake
Lake Forest
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Church of Lincolnshire, 201 Riverwoods Road
10/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd
Vernon Hills
10/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, 1000 Butterfield Rd., Suite 1001
10/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, 1000 Butterfield Rd., Suite 1001
Will
Bolingbrook
10/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Service Council, 440 Quadrangle Dr., Suite C
Channahon
10/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Channahon, 24555 S Navajo Dr.
Crete
10/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Crete Park District, 515 1st St
Frankfort
10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 22712 Wolf Rd.
Joliet
9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt
9/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Drive
10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assembly Hall, 1550 Plainfield Road
Naperville
10/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fry Family YMCA of Metro Chicago, 2120 W. 95th Street
Romeoville
10/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway
10/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway
10/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W Romeo Rd
