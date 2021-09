Donors needed: American Red Cross facing 'emergency blood and platelet shortage'

LIST OF UPCOMING BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES BY COUNTIES:



Blood donor turnout has hit a new low since 2015, according to the American Red Cross.As a result, Red Cross is experiencing an "emergency blood and platelet shortage," according to Isis Chaverri, regional communications manager."The Red Cross at the national level has less than half a day of blood supply so the blood that is on the shelves is the one that is helping to saves lives," said Chaverri.Chaverri added that the Red Cross needs help now more than ever, as blood donations are down due to many people returning to work and in-person learning.The recent Delta variant surge across the country is also not helping matters, Chaverri said.As Delta cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, while blood product distributions to hospitals remained strong, significantly overtaking blood donations in recent weeks.Now the Red Cross is offering incentives to encourage people to donate, including a limited edition t-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment through the Red Cross website All donation sites follow Covid-19 safety precautions, including mask wearing for everyone, irrespective of vaccination status.The Red Cross reminds the public that it only takes an hour to donate.Arlington Heights9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 208, 121 N Douglas AveChicago9/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Park Community Church, 1001 N Crosby St9/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warde Academic Center, 3700 W. 103rd Street9/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Greater Chicago and Northern Illinois, 2200 West Harrison Street9/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison9/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Greater Chicago and Northern Illinois, 2200 West Harrison Street9/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison9/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison9/29/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Avenue9/30/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison9/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 121 West Wacker Dr., 121 West Wacker Dr.9/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sway Dance, 3317 W Irving Park Rd9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CSO Sports Complex, 1301 E. 47th St10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aloft Chicago Mag Mile, 243 E Ontario St10/4/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Marc Realty, 55 East Jackson, Office of the Building10/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 180 N Jefferson, 180 N Jefferson St10/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., JLM Center, 2622 W. Jackson10/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 836 W Wellington Ave10/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Mid America Club, 200 East Randolph10/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cook County Human Resources, George Dunne Administration Building, 69 West Washington10/7/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeshore Sport and Fitness, 1320 W Fullerton Ave10/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whirlyball, 1825 W. Webster Ave.10/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chicago The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 822 N Clark St10/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/14/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison10/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 10540 S. Halsted10/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W HarrisonChicago Ridge10/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chicago Ridge Mall, 444 Chicago Ridge MallKenilworth10/15/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kenilworth Assembly Hall, 410 Kenilworth Ave10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kenilworth Assembly Hall, 410 Kenilworth AveLincolnwood10/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy AveMaywood10/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First AveMelrose Park10/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, 701 W. North AveNorthbrook10/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny RdNorthfield10/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Trier High School, 7 N Happ Rd.Oak Lawn9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Advocate Christ Medical Center, 4440 95th StPalos Heights9/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Humanitarian Relief Foundation, 6450 W College DrPark Ridge10/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Roosevelt Elementary School, 1001 S. Fairview AveSchaumburg10/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fairfield Inn Suites by Marriott, 700 National ParkwayWinnetka9/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln AvenueDowners Grove10/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland AveLisle10/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Krasa Center, 5700 College RoadOak Brook10/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., JVM Realty, 903 Commerce Dr, #250Morris10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 111 W. North St.IroquoisCissna Park10/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 124 South Second StreetBourbonnais9/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Olivet Nazarene University, One University Ave.9/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 5010/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 5010/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Rd.10/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Rt. 5010/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Rd.Grant Park10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 11456 North 11000 East RdHerscher9/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 E. ThirdKankakee10/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S Indiana Ave.Lake Forest10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Church of Lincolnshire, 201 Riverwoods Road10/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois RdVernon Hills10/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, 1000 Butterfield Rd., Suite 100110/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, 1000 Butterfield Rd., Suite 1001Bolingbrook10/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Service Council, 440 Quadrangle Dr., Suite CChannahon10/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Channahon, 24555 S Navajo Dr.Crete10/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Crete Park District, 515 1st StFrankfort10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 22712 Wolf Rd.Joliet9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt9/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Drive10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assembly Hall, 1550 Plainfield RoadNaperville10/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fry Family YMCA of Metro Chicago, 2120 W. 95th StreetRomeoville10/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway10/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway10/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W Romeo Rd