Executive Director of Increase the Peace named Red Cross Social Justice Hero

The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago has announced its 2023 class of heroes.

Berto Aguayo is being honored as the Social Justice Hero. He's the Executive Director of Increase the Peace, which works to develop young leaders.

Aguayo is a former gang member, but people helped him change his life around.

"I had a lot of heroes in my life who were able to lead me to this road of transforming my life, a grocery store owner who gave me my first job, high school principal who helped me get a job in the civic arena and helped me see a bigger world, and obviously my mom who never gave up on me," said Aguayo.

Now, he wants to create the same opportunities for young people.

"It takes a village to raise a child," said Aguayo. "We give out hundreds of job opportunities where people are paid to make a difference and to learn about community organizing because we believe that if we invest in young people and give them an opportunity, that's the shortest route for somebody to be able to change their life."

Aguayo is a law student at Northwestern. He graduates next year and hopes to find more ways to make his community a better place.

The Red Cross will host its annual Red Cross Heroes Breakfast on May 11.