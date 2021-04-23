community service

Community organization offers opportunities to South and West Side teens to stay away from youth violence

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Increase the Peace offers youth employment and leadership opportunities on the South and West Sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community leader from the Back of the Yards neighborhood is helping guide some of Chicago's youth toward leadership and job opportunities in order to steer them away from gun and gang violence.

The organization Increase the Peace has helped many teens since it inception five years ago.

"We cannot stop the issue of youth violence without youth voice and without young people at the table," said Berto Aguayo co-founder of Increase the Peace.

Increase the Peace teach teens how to organize and get employment opportunities.

On Wednesday, Aguayo and a group of teenagers registered neighborhood residents for COVID-19 vaccines.

Volunteering is a key part of the organization's mission.

"We give programs and opportunities to young people who do the work out here in the streets, see the inequities and the lack of resources. When you give a young person an opportunity, it gives them a gateway to prosper and succeed," said Mayra Martinez, an ambassador for Increase the Peace.

Aguayo said unemployment fuels gun and gang violence, something he said he's seen firsthand.

"When I was 13 years old, because I ran out of things to do at home and the lack of supervision because my mom was working so hard, I joined a gang. But I was able to transform my life and go to college because I got a job at this grocery store right behind us," said Aguayo.

Aguayo said his job at the grocery store along with internships and educational opportunities saved him from a life of crime. He said he wants to provide the same opportunities for others.

"This massive crisis requires a massive investment. We need to be able to invest in not only in insuring that every single young person in the city of Chicago has a job but that they have an after school program, that they have counselors at schools. That they have art classes," said Aguayo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnear west sidenear south sidechicagocommunity journalistcommunity serviceteen
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Operation Warm, CHA give away more than 6K winter coats
St. Sabina church hosts annual 'Day of Service'
Rev. Jesse Jackson to receive France's highest order of merit
Antioch resident donates care packages for children in need
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News