Summer water safety tips

Joy Squier with the American Red Cross joined ABC7 to talk more about being water safe and smart this summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People across the country will be using the holiday weekend to get out to the beach and pools.

Squier talked about what to keep in mind to be safe, how to be safe if you have a pool at home.

She also shared skills to save your life:

-Step or jump into water over your head

-Return to the surface and float or tread water for one minute

-Turn in a full circle and find an exit

-Swim to the exit