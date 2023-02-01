Family of 12-year-old shot during south suburban raid reaches $12M settlement

The Amir Worship family reached a settlement after a 12-year-old boy was shot during a South Suburban Emergency Response Team raid in Markham.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A law firm says a settlement has been reached in the shooting of a 12-year old boy.

Attorneys for the family of 16-year-old Amir Worship are holding a news conference Wednesday morning.

They plan to announce that a $12 million settlement has been reached.

Back in 2019, Worship was 12 years old when he was shot in the knee during a pre-dawn raid on his Markham home.

The boyfriend of Worship's mother, who was wanted on drug charges, was the target of the raid.

Attorneys for the Worship family said officers from the South Suburban Emergency Response Team aimed assault rifles at Worship and his mother in their bedrooms.

As they were obeying all commands, attorneys said one of the officer's guns went off, striking Worship in the leg, shattering his kneecap.

He has had five knee surgeries, and will require multiple knee replacements.

After the incident, Worship's mother filed a lawsuit against Country Club Hills, the village of Richton Park and four police officers.

Attorneys said several investigations failed to find any officer misconduct.

So the family is asking the Cook County state's attorney to reopen its investigation.

Country Club Hills and Richton Park officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.