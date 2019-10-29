Amtrak strikes vehicle near Morton Grove, Metra Milwaukee District North trains temporarily delayed Tuesday morning

Metra Alert MD-N - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Morton Grove, Amtrak struck a vehicle, extensive delays expected — Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) October 29, 2019

Metra Alert MD-N - Track #2 is open near Morton Grove and inbound trains can proceed past the incident site. Outbound trains remain stopped near Morton Grove due to Amtrak striking a vehicle. Delay times are unknown. — Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) October 29, 2019

Metra Alert MD-N - Inbound and outbound trains on the move. Outbound train #2191 and #2101 are operating 15 to 25 minutes behind schedule, Amtrak struck a vehicle. — Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) October 29, 2019

Metra Alert MD-N - Inbound Train #2120 departing Lake Forest at 7:41 AM - Will originate at Deerfield, Amtrak struck a vehicle. Customers will be accommodated by train #2122 or #2124. — Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) October 29, 2019

MORTON GROVE, Ill. -- Metra Milwaukee District North trains were delayed Tuesday after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle near north suburban Morton Grove.According to officials around 6:45 a.m., the Amtrak train, which was traveling on Metra tracks, struck a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue near Morton Grove, a Metra spokesperson said.Riders were advised to expect extensive delays.Inbound and outbound trains resumed service about 7:30 a.m., operating with fifteen to twenty minute delays, Metra said.Metra officials deferred further questions to Amtrak, who did not immediately respond to a request for details.