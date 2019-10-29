Amtrak strikes vehicle near Morton Grove, Metra Milwaukee District North trains temporarily delayed Tuesday morning

MORTON GROVE, Ill. -- Metra Milwaukee District North trains were delayed Tuesday after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle near north suburban Morton Grove.

According to officials around 6:45 a.m., the Amtrak train, which was traveling on Metra tracks, struck a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue near Morton Grove, a Metra spokesperson said.

Riders were advised to expect extensive delays.






Inbound and outbound trains resumed service about 7:30 a.m., operating with fifteen to twenty minute delays, Metra said.

Metra officials deferred further questions to Amtrak, who did not immediately respond to a request for details.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
