Amy Cooper, woman who lost job for calling 911 on Black birdwatcher loses discrimination lawsuit

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan -- The white woman who was fired from her job for calling 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park has lost her discrimination lawsuit.

She says the investment firm also made defamatory statements against her on social media.

The judge ruled that the act of watching a video of the incident and discussing Cooper's conduct was basically an 'internal review.'

The judge said the firm's accusation of bigotry is a protected statement of opinion.