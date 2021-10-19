otrc

Marvel's 'Eternals' star Angelina Jolie says film's diverse representation is important

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Jolie says diverse representation in Marvel's 'Eternals' is important

HOLLYWOOD -- The latest Marvel movie features several characters you may not know -- yet!

"Eternals" follows a group of heroes who had protected earth since the dawn of time. They reunite to try and save humanity once again after some creepy creatures, long thought gone, mysteriously reappear.

The film, from Oscar-winning Director Chloe Zhao, boast a large and diverse cast to help tell one big story.

"It's an epic film. You know, it expands 7,000 years. There are 12 main characters. It's a lot. It's a lot in the film," said Gemma Chan.

Angelina Jolie, who plays "Thena" in the film, strutted the red carpet Monday night with her five children. The 46-year-old actress said diversity in the film's characters drew her to the movie.

"I felt the representation that would be brought forward in this film was really important. And I was very excited to be a part of this family and I wanted this family to be understood globally as a team that worked together and love each other. And so, it meant a lot to me," Jolie said.

"It's going to be completely new for people because most people haven't read those books, so I don't think anybody's ready because this movie has a lot of stuff that's really going to surprise people," said Kumail Nanjiani.

And for one of the film stars, this is all an eye-opening experience.

"It's a big deal. This is actually my first movie premiere so it's like my wedding day!" Lauren Radloff said through a sign language interpreter.

"Eternals" is rated PG-13. It'll be in theaters Nov. 5.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieangelina joliemovie premieremarveldiversityotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
New 'Simpsons' short dropping on Disney+ Day
Cardi B to host American Music Awards on ABC
'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine
Khloe Kardashian and 3-year-old daughter True have COVID
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Show More
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Man, 32, killed while biking in River North remembered in vigil
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
More TOP STORIES News