Another attempted robbery involving a Loyola University student

EMBED </>More Videos

Another Loyola University student was attacked Wednesday, according to police. This is the second incident involving a Loyola student in as many weeks.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Another Loyola University student was attacked Wednesday, according to police. This is the second incident involving a Loyola student in as many weeks.

Police said the student was walking in an alley in the area of West Albion Avenue and Sheridan Road when two men with a gun approached him.

Fortunately the student was able to get away safely, though a classmate was not as lucky last week.

In that incident, the victim, a female student, said she was trying to enter her apartment near Devon and Lakewood Avenues Sept. 17 when she was approached by three men. The men took her cell phone and purse and then hit the woman over the head.

Students said they were not notified about the crime, which happened about three blocks from campus.

The school said the situation didn't meet the criteria for an alert.

Chicago police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyattackcollege studentstudent safetyRogers ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to resume presenting their case Monday
Body believed to be missing boy with autism found in Gastonia, NC
'I'M INNOCENT': Teen accused of killing parents speaks for 1st time
Chinese national in Chicago accused of working as Beijing spy
Bronzeville concert supports push for National Museum of Gospel Music
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
Man charged with trafficking heroin to New Lenox via Metra train
Show More
Police seek suspect in 6 Vernon Hills burglaries
4 charged with Riverside ATM robbery
Former Orland Township employee accused of stealing nearly $60k in government funds held on $25k bail
Source: Addison Russell's administrative leave extended through Sunday
River North, Lincoln Park ride-share passengers targeted by armed robbers
More News