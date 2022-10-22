Melrose Park boy in wheelchair hits the right note with 'Goonies' 'Halloween costume

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- In Melrose Park in October, there are two pressing questions: Who am I going to be for Halloween? And who is going to be?

"Excitement! This is what we do it for," said Anthony's mother, Deanna Alfano. "All this excitement with the kids and everything is what we do it for. And for Anthony, because look at how happy he is."

Once a year, Anthony is the center of the Halloween universe.

His wheelchair-accessible costumes, created by his father, have long been thrilling Halloween lovers.

Last year, he rode in style as Cameron from "Ferris Buehler." Before that, he was Beetlejuice, Blue Man Group, Zoltar from the movie "Big," and more!

For 13-year-old Anthony, who has cerebral palsy, his smile says it all.

When asked what keeps driving him, Anthony's father, Tony Alfano, said, "Him."

"Like, he's the one that every time I see him smile, it's like I've gotta do it again," Tony added.

This year's costume will be the "Bone Organ" from "The Goonies."

It is inspired by the 80s classic film where the kids discover the spooky instrument in the labyrinth and have to play correctly in order to survive. Hitting the wrong chords spells doom.

Anthony's dad started on the costume weeks ago, crafting the bones from bamboo and the organ keys from plastic skeleton fingers.

And, just like in the movie, hitting the wrong keys will give you a jolt.

The Alfanos have donated two of Anthony's costumes to families with children in wheelchairs, continuing to spread their love and creativity to others.

"We just want to keep doing it because it keeps filling us up and keeps moving us forward," Tony said.