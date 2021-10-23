halloween

Melrose Park boy in wheelchair sports 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Halloween costume

By
Anthony's Halloween: Melrose Park boy sports 'Ferris Bueller' costume

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California: "It is his love. It is his passion." And, it is Anthony Alfano's newest Halloween costume!

The Melrose Park 12-year-old unveiled his sweet ride at the Haunt on Hirsch Street Friday night.

"Bueller... Bueller... Bueller... Alfano?"

SEE ALSO | Anthony's Halloween: Melrose Park boy dresses up as Blue Man Group



No one's absent this time. Ferris, Sloan, Cameron, and even Jeanie were all there!

"I love it, I mean, this fills me up," Anthony's dad Tony said.

Anthony's mom and dad started the Ferris Bueller's Day Off project in August, with an amazing eye for detail down to the mileage.

SEE ALSO | Melrose Park family makes Wheel of Fortune costume



"Had the pants, got the jersey, and we're telling all of our Blackhawks family don't be mad for this year's pass. This is only for this year," his mom Deanna said.

But unlike the original Cameron, Anthony Alfano is all smiles.

"All these people here is what makes it so exciting for us and so exciting for him," Deanna Alfano said.

Boy with cerebral palsy dressing up as Lincoln Memorial snow globe for Halloween



Deanna and Tony Alfano go all in every Halloween to make sure their son shines. It's something they worry about other days, with cerebral palsy confining Anthony to a wheelchair.

"I wish he could be running around with the kids, but this is his time to just be the guy," Tony Alfano said.

Anthony's a superstar with an incredible lineup of costumes seen by tens of millions of people as we've followed along each year.

"This is a perfect day, perfect thing for him, it makes me feel like I'm doing something right," his dad said.
