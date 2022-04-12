The Anti-Cruelty Society's BARK event returns to the lakefront

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a pandemic hiatus for two years, BARK is back, live, in the park. Dogs are leading their humans to The Anti-Cruelty Society's BARK event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Stadium Green at Soldier Field located at 1410 Museum Campus Drive, emceed by ABC7 Chicago's Roz Varon and Hosea Sanders. Rain or shine, thousands of animal-lovers and their dogs will spend a fun morning raising funds and awareness for The Anti-Cruelty Society, Chicago's oldest and most comprehensive animal welfare organization. This is the 28th year for BARK, making this the oldest dog party in Chicago!
This year's event is dedicated to the memory of the late Chicago Police Officer Ella Grace French who lost her life in the line of duty in August of 2021. Officer French was a lifelong animal lover and was known for her commitment to care for homeless animals. We are encouraging people to walk in Officer French's memory for her dedication to the Chicago community and animals in need.
Registration is open for BARK which includes an optional two and a half mile walk along Chicago's scenic lakefront path. The paw-ty continues until 1:00 p.m. with activities including an agility course, professional demonstrations, dog massages, live music, and other family-friendly activities. A variety of free food and beverages will be offered to attendees (four-legged friends included), as well as the opportunity to purchase a cold beer. Attendees are encouraged to get social and share their best BARK pup pics using #BARK2022.
Advance registration costs $40 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12, and children under 3 and dogs are free. Participants are encouraged to join a team or walk as an individual and fundraise for the Society. Fundraising pages can be created at the time of registration at anticruelty.org/bark and prizes will be awarded to the top fundraisers.
Pets attending the event with their owners are required to have updated vaccinations. Dogs must be on a static leash; retractable leashes are not allowed at the event.
This year's presenting sponsor is VCA. Other sponsors include: Hill's Pet Nutrition, Dr. Sheldon and Paulette Rubin, Sandy and Jerry Manne, Steve, Kristine, Hannah, Max, Stella, and Gracie Shanker, Everyday for Future, Tuffy's Pet Foods, Veterinary Emergency Group, Aspire Healthy Energy, Cat's Pride, Tucker Pup's Pet Resort, Vetted, West Loop Veterinary Care, Midnight Circus, and Canis Bodyworks. The 2022 media sponsors include ABC-7 as the broadcast media sponsor and WDRV The Drive 97.1 as the radio sponsor.
About The Anti-Cruelty Society
Founded in 1899, The Anti-Cruelty Society is Chicago's oldest and largest, private, open-admission, unlimited stay animal welfare organization. With a mission of building a community of caring by helping pets and educating people, its comprehensive programs and services help over 50,000 animals and humans every year through adoption, charity veterinary clinic, low or no-cost spay/neuter clinic, cruelty investigations and rescue, humane education & community outreach, a free behavior helpline, dog training classes, Pop-up Pet Food Pantry program, S.A.F.E. program (short-term accommodations for emergencies), the Bruckner Rehabilitation & Treatment Center, the Virginia Butts Berger Cat Clinic and the Dog Rehabilitation Center. For more information, visit anticruelty.org.
