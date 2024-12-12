Jussie Smollett in Chicago Thursday for premiere of his new movie 'The Lost Holiday'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new film premiers in Chicago Thursday written and directed by actor Jussie Smollett.

"The Lost Holiday" stars Smollett and actress Vivica A. Fox.

Just last month, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned Smollett's conviction for lying to police about staging a hate crime here in 2019.

Smollett was charged in 2019 with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly lying to police about staging a hate crime in Streeterville with the help of the Osundairo brothers, who doused him with bleach and put a noose around his neck. Weeks later, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office dropped the charges against Smollett in exchange for a fine and community service.

In 2021, the former "Empire" TV star was convicted of faking a racist and homophobic attack in 2019 and then lying to police about it.

His attorneys appealed that conviction, arguing that he should not have been punished for the same crime twice and eventually the Illinois Supreme Court overturned it.

Both Smollett and Fox will be in attendance for Thursday night screening and Q & A.

It happens at 6:30 p.m. at the AMC Theatre on East Illinois.

