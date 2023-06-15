Possible WWII-era rocket found in unincorporated Antioch; some evacuated: Lake Co. Sheriff's Office

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Some residents in unincorporated north suburban Antioch were evacuated after a possible World War II-era anti-tank rocket was discovered Thursday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded late Thursday morning to the 25000-block of West 3rd Street for a report of a suspicious item, the sheriff's office said.

A homeowner doing yardwork found something with sharp edges sticking out of the ground, police said.

As the homeowner dug it out, the item resembled a WWII-era rocket.

It was not immediately clear how long the object had been buried, nor if it has the potential to explode, police said.

The Waukegan Bomb Squad was on the scene, and some residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.

Just after 2 p.m., the bomb squad secured the item, and homeowners were allowed to return to their homes.

The bomb squad is taking the item to an undisclosed location to detonate it.