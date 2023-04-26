Antioch man Ettore Lacchei charged with murdering neighbor over leaf blower

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- An Antioch man is charged with murdering his neighbor over a leaf blower, police say.

Antioch police said a little less than two weeks ago, on April 12, they were called to a home in the 40700-block of North Black Oak Drive just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man in a driveway.

When police and paramedics, they found 59-year-old William Martys had been shot in the head. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday Martys' next door neighbor, 79-year-old Ettore Lacchei, was charged with two counts of first degree murder in Martys' death.

The sheriff's office said their investigation found that on the day he died, Martys had been using a leaf blower in his yard when Lacchei approached him. They argued, and during the argument Lacchei allegedly shot Martys in the head.

Police said they found the likely murder weapon near Lacchei's property line.

Lacchei was arrested Tuesday at his home without incident, police said.