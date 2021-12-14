Business

Apple reinstates mask mandate at US stores over concerns about rising COVID-19 cases

By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron variant

Apple will once again require anyone inside its US retail stores to wear a mask as concerns mount over rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant.

"Amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores," Apple spokesperson Nick Leahy said in a statement Tuesday.

The iPhone maker had gradually relaxed mask requirements in some cities and regions over time, based on local regulations. Masks were mandatory at about half its stores prior to this week's policy change, Leahy said.

Apple has changed its store policies several times over the past two years in response to developments in the spread of COVID-19, such as closing, reopening and re-closing stores on multiple occasions. The company has served as something of a bellwether for the broader retail industry's response to the pandemic. Other US businesses including Walmart, Starbucks and McDonald's also reinstated their mask mandates earlier this year in response to the spread of the delta variant.

Some US states such as California and New York have also temporarily reinstated mask mandates indoors, with New York providing an exemption for businesses that require proof of vaccination.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessface maskcoronavirusappleretailu.s. & worldshopping
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Show More
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
Jeff Dickerson, ESPN's Chicago Bears reporter, dies at age 44
Girl, 5, drowns in Chicago Ritz-Carlton hotel pool
Orland Park votes on how to deal with new COVID vaccine mandate
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
More TOP STORIES News