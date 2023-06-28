Illinois US senators nominated Sergio Acosta and April Perry to replace John Lausch as Chicago US Attorney.

President Biden nominates April Perry as US Attorney in Chicago, first woman nominee in decades

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- President Joe Biden nominated a woman as the next U.S. attorney in Chicago after decades of only white men serving in the role.

April Perry will be the first woman to serve as the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

Back in March, when Perry was a finalist for the position, she told ABC7 Chicago's I-Team that she was "tremendously honored to be considered."

Perry is currently a senior corporate attorney at GE Healthcare. She has nearly 20 years of experience as an assistant U.S. attorney, deputy state's attorney and hearing officer with the Chicago Police Board.

In that time, she worked in departments and roles relating to prosecuting hate crimes, narcotics and gangs, and child exploitation.

Perry is a graduate of Northwestern University.

The White House said in a statement that Biden's recent nominees, including Perry, are "extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution."

The statement continued by noting Biden's commitment to diversity in the nation's courts, "both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds."

Including Perry, Biden nominated four individuals to federal district courts, two individuals to the Court of International Trade, and three individuals to the District of Columbia Superior Court.