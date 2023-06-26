President Joe Biden visiting Chicago Wednesday for presidential address, campaign reception

Biden will visit Chicago to talk about his economic plan dubbed 'Bidenomics.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden is coming to Chicago on Wednesday for a reception and address, according to the White House.

In the afternoon, Biden will deliver an address on his economic plan which he has dubbed "Bidenomics." The strategy involves growing the economy from the middle out and bottom up, instead of top-down.

The White House said Bidenomics will focus on "growing the middle class and empowering workers, investing in America and lowering costs."

The Biden administration oversaw major job growth since the president took office, with over 13 million jobs created since the start of his term.

The president will also have a campaign reception in Chicago. Biden is seeking a second term in office and is one of three Democrats who have formally announced their intention to run in 2024, including attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and writer Marianne Williamson.

Republicans have 14 candidates entered into the 2024 presidential race. High-profile Republican challengers in the 2024 presidential race include former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

