24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Shrine Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines preparing thousands of pilgrims to arrive this week

Jasmine Minor Image
ByJasmine Minor WLS logo
Monday, December 9, 2024 11:50AM
Shrine Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines preparing for feast day
The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines will welcome hundreds of thousands of pilgrims for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe this week.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of thousands of Catholics are expected to make the pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines this week.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is Mexico's representation of the Virgin Mary. Followers turn to her in times of crisis.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shrine in Des Plaines hosts the biggest gathering of its kind outside of Mexico.

Over the weekend, the festivities were already underway when over 950 horseback riders rode from Northbrook to the shrine in Des Plaines as a sign of devotion and respect. The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is a Catholic holiday that celebrates the Virgin Mary.

On Wednesday evening, those celebrations will officially begin with an opening Mass where fireworks will follow after that.

And then the next day, on Thursday, it will mostly be a full day of prayer before the closing Mass in the evening.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW