Shrine Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines preparing thousands of pilgrims to arrive this week

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines will welcome hundreds of thousands of pilgrims for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe this week.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of thousands of Catholics are expected to make the pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines this week.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is Mexico's representation of the Virgin Mary. Followers turn to her in times of crisis.

The shrine in Des Plaines hosts the biggest gathering of its kind outside of Mexico.

Over the weekend, the festivities were already underway when over 950 horseback riders rode from Northbrook to the shrine in Des Plaines as a sign of devotion and respect. The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is a Catholic holiday that celebrates the Virgin Mary.

On Wednesday evening, those celebrations will officially begin with an opening Mass where fireworks will follow after that.

And then the next day, on Thursday, it will mostly be a full day of prayer before the closing Mass in the evening.

