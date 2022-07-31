Are airplane seats too small? FAA to take public comment on minimum size dimensions

If you think airplane seats are too small, this is your chance to speak your mind.

The U.S. Congress is directing the FAA to establish minimum dimensions for airplane seats.

It's not your imagination, seats have gotten smaller over the years as airlines try to fit more passengers in their existing planes.

After years of inaction, the FAA has announced it will open a 90-day comment period to allow feedback on airplane seat size standards.

It's a pressing issue for plus-size travelers, which goes well beyond comfort to being a safety issue when a plane has to be evacuated.

The details about how the public can comment on airplane seat standards are expected to be published in next week's federal register.