More than 2,000 Chicago kids receive holiday gifts at annual Christmas in the Wards event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Unified in song, Christmas came early Saturday morning for more than 2,000 lucky children across Chicago.

"When the families come, and you see the joy, and when the families say, if it wasn't for this event, they wouldn't have Christmas, it makes your heart feel good," said Christmas in the Wards Founder Larry Huggins.

This is the 28th year that Christmas in the Wards has blessed hundreds of grateful families in need with thousands and thousands of gifts.

From laptops to bikes to TVs and toys, Christmas in the Wards is connecting the city's diverse 77 neighborhoods through giving at McCormick Place.

Huggins, a construction executive, is Santa, so to speak, serving as the founder of this deeply meaningful annual event.

"It just fills my heart because that's what we try and do. Even though we shop for the families, they get personal gifts. They have no idea they can win a PlayStation 5, a TV an Xbox 1," Huggins said.

Elected leaders like Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle and alderpersons from the North, West and South sides were present to help fulfill these Christmas wishes.

"It's a time when everybody is coming together, and it's all about giving back," said 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee.

To Lee, seeing a child receive a gift is priceless.

"The wonderful thing is we can come all together, and it's not just at an event like this, but events like this inspire others to do nice things too and to be more generous to our neighbors," Lee said.

High school senior Jalisa Lane received a laptop on Saturday. She said she cannot wait to use it to study for college and is grateful for the gift.

"I'm very happy. I was surprised. I was very surprised," Lane said. "I hope to use it for my assignments in college and stuff like that. I just feel supported.