health care

Arkansas doctor forgives $650k in medical debt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A recently retired Arkansas oncologist's kind gesture is drawing national attention.

Doctor Omar Atiq was growing increasingly worried about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it would impact his former patients.

"For them to worry about anything else other than getting back to health," said Omar Atiq. "It's just not fair."

RELLATED: Lawmaker proposes forgiving student loans of doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus crisis

Doctor Atiq decided to give them a helping hand.

For his 200 former patients, he wiped out their medical debt. A total of $650,000.

He sent them a holiday card letting them know, writing: "The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients."

RELATED: COVID relief bill passed by Congress to end 'surprise' medical bills

"They're like our extended family. There's no biggest honor, there's no higher honor than to serve as a physician," said Atiq. "And if I have been blessed to be able to help a little then I'm glad for it."

Doctor Atiq, a father of four, has been a physician for 30 years.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarkansashealthmedicalcoronavirus californiahealth carestaying healthydoctorscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH CARE
1st Chicago healthcare workers receive 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
US hits 20 million mark in COVID-19 cases
COVID vaccine supersite opens at Malcolm X College
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roselle man arrested in DC: 'It was so much crazier than you know'
IL unemployment fraud task force formed
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
Chicago police union head apologizes for defending mob
Local Trump supporters say president not to blame for violence at US Capitol
Show More
Sheriff's officer dragged by vehicle during West Side traffic stop: police
Only woman on US death row not competent for execution, lawyers say
IL reports 9,277 new COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths
Ice skating open for public at Maggie Daley Park
Capitol Police officer dies after riots
More TOP STORIES News