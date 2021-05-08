Arlington Heights pet store puppy heist caught on video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A puppy heist in the suburbs was caught on surveillance video.Arlington Heights police released footage Friday showing two people breaking into Pocket Puppies on East Palatine Road in April.The video is hard to see, so ABC7 Eyewitness News added a spotlight.The break-in happened at night, when the store was closed. The thieves made off with a Toy Yorkshire Terrier that was inside a cage.The puppy is microchipped.Arlington Heights police ask the public to contact them if you have any information that would help track the thieves or the puppy down.