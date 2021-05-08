puppy

Arlington Heights pet store puppy heist caught on video

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Arlington Heights puppy heist caught on video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A puppy heist in the suburbs was caught on surveillance video.

Arlington Heights police released footage Friday showing two people breaking into Pocket Puppies on East Palatine Road in April.

The video is hard to see, so ABC7 Eyewitness News added a spotlight.

The break-in happened at night, when the store was closed. The thieves made off with a Toy Yorkshire Terrier that was inside a cage.

The puppy is microchipped.

Arlington Heights police ask the public to contact them if you have any information that would help track the thieves or the puppy down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arlington heightsbreak indogs stolenpuppysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PUPPY
Puppy stolen from suburban pet store: VIDEO
Puppy scam cost South Shore woman hundreds, she says
Puppy hit by car recovering at PAWS Chicago
Little Girl With Heart Condition Surprised with Puppy
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News