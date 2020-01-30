Pennsylvania school board member apologizes for saying armed officers are more likely to shoot students of color

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Despite her apology, controversy continues to swirl around a Pennsylvania school board member for comments she made about armed officers in schools and who stands a greater chance of being shot.Dr. Tamar Klaiman, a member of the Abington Board of School Directors, said officers are much more likely to shoot children of color during a Jan. 21 school board meeting."There's a lot of evidence that anybody carrying a firearm in a district building puts kids at risk, particularly students of color," Klaiman said. "We know that the black and brown students are much more likely to be shot by the officer, especially school resource officers, than other students, and I have serious concerns about anybody in the building having firearms, regardless or not of whether they are police," said Klaiman.Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy said Dr. Klaiman personally called him and apologized for her comments. While he forgives her, he also wants to focus on educating her about her comments, which he said were hurtful.In the 25 years the police department has had a school resource officer on campus, they have never had to fire their weapon at a student."Those statements were hurtful to many of my officers, and frankly to some of their spouses and children, and the whole law enforcement community," said Chief Patrick Molloy.Klaiman put out a statement on her Facebook page:Chief Molloy said the purpose of having an armed school resource officer is not only to respond when seconds matter, but also to build community relations."There are instances and the data supports some of this stuff that they were suggesting about African American males being more likely to be shot by police," said Chief Molloy, "but saying those statements without any data, without any context, does not lend itself to a fruitful exchange of ideas that will bring us together."Some parents said they believe school resource officers should not be armed."Having their presence should be safety enough, but them having it actually on them, I don't think is a good idea," parent Mary Marion said.Other parents are calling for Klaiman's resignation."That's not how we feel, and no I do not believe she should be in the seat that she has right now, and I believe she should be stepping down," said Linda Barila, another Abington parent.The school district's superintendent sent our sister station WPVI-TV this statement:There is a school board meeting set for next Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Junior High School Little Theater, where community members and leaders are planning to talk about these comments and find a way to move forward.