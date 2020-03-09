u.s. & world

Armed robbers targeting CTA bus riders in North Lawndale, Douglas Park, police say

Police say armed robbers are targeting people near CTA bus stops in Chicago's North Lawndale and Douglas Park neighborhoods.

Police said two incidents occurred on March 3 at approximately 6:10 p.m. at the 1900-block of South Kedzie Avenue and three days later at the 1800-block of South California Avenue at approximately 2:25 p.m.

Police believe that two or three different men approached commuters either while they were waiting for or after exiting a CTA bus.

The men allegedly displayed a knife and demanded each victim hand over their belongings. If the victims did not comply they took them by force, police said.

It has not yet been confirmed if it was the same group of men who committed both crimes.

Police advise that community members to always be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity and to dial 911 immediately if in a dangerous situation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorth lawndaleu.s. & worldchicago police departmentarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
13-year-old graduates from community college with 4 degrees
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News