2 South Holland brothers accused of stealing more than $1M from armored car, ATM in Lansing robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two brothers face federal charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $1 million from an armored truck and an ATM in Lansing on Halloween.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. at a bank in the 16700-block of Torrence Avenue as a Brink's security courier was refilling an ATM, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.

Prosecutors said Corrie Singleton, 21, Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland and a juvenile suspect brandished handguns while stealing a gun and a bag of money from the courier and cash from the ATM.

Prosecutors released an image of a suspect in the robbery of an armored truck driver in Lansing. U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois

The suspects then dragged the courier back into the armored truck to open inner compartments and hand over bags of money, prosecutors said.

Approximately $121,824 was stolen from the courier and an additional $904,132 was taken from the truck, prosecutors said.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle with police chasing them until they crashed into another car near a ramp to I-80, with the suspects fleeing on foot, prosecutors said.

Corrie Singleton was taken into custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell Singleton. They have both been charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses.

A third suspect, a juvenile, was also arrested and charged in state court.