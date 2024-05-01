2 dead after apparent Vernon Hills murder-suicide, police say

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in north suburban Vernon Hills are investigating an apparent murder suicide Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at about 9:21 a.m. to a single-family home in the 400-block of Cherry Valley Road after reports of two people dead inside a residence.

Police said a 67-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man were found dead inside, both from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead and the scene and police said the victims are believed to be married and lived at the address. Authorities have not released the identity of the couple.

A weapon was recovered and there were no signs of police entry, police said. Preliminary indications are the incident was a murder-suicide, police said.