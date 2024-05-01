Citius Illinois Baseball and More Brewing's carnival canceled amid 'safety concerns': Huntley police

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban carnival has been canceled amid "logistical and safety concerns," police said.

The Citius Illinois Baseball and More Brewing's carnival was originally going to take place this weekend in Huntley. However, police announced on social media the event was canceled.

Police did not provide any other details about the cancelation.

On Saturday, a carnival in Lake in the Hills was shut down after a "significant number" of unchaperoned teenagers who intended to "disrupt and cause trouble" descended on the carnival.

Lake in the Hills police said multiple fights had broken out. No injuries were reported.

The chamber of commerce decided to not reopen on Sunday, issued the following statement.

"We extend our deepest apologies to all those who had their visit cut short and to those who planned to attend the Carnival today and are unable to do so. We also extend our sympathy to the neighboring businesses affected by the disruptions caused by individuals with malicious intentions."

