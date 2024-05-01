Chicago Bears meet with aides for Governor JB Pritzker in Springfield about new lakefront stadium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears are meeting for the first time Wednesday with top aides for Governor JB Pritzker.

They are talking about the possibility of a new lakefront stadium near the current site of Soldier Field on Chicago's Museum Campus. The NFL team unveiled their vision for the project last week.

The Bears are meeting with Illinois Deputy Governor Andy Manar and Pritzker's Chief of Staff Anne Caprara. Pritzker himself is not attending the meeting, ABC7 was told.

The governor has previously criticized the Bears' plan to use taxpayer money to help build a new stadium. He has said it's not a priority for him or state lawmakers.

