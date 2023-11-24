Art Institute of Chicago to adorn iconic lions with giant wreaths in holiday tradition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The famous lions at the Art Institute of Chicago are getting into the holiday spirit.
Workers will put giant wreaths around their necks and string lights along the grand staircase Friday morning at 9 a.m.
It is the 31st year of the wreathing of the lions, a Chicago holiday tradition.
SEE ALSO | Chicago area holiday events 2023: Christmas tree lighting, ice skating, Christkindlmarket and more
Illinois residents can visit the museum for free during the weeks from November 27 to December 22.