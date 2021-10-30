Chicago's magical Halloween parade 'Arts in the Dark' returns to State Street after pandemic hiatus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The spectacular "Arts in the Dark" Halloween Parade returns to State Street Saturday as the grand finale of Chicago's "Halloweek" program.
Now in its 7th year, this event has drawn together over 50,000 guests and participants for a magical evening parade that celebrates Halloween as the "artist's holiday."
The festive nighttime event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
This year's parade will bring organizations from around the area for a night of lights and costumes, featuring floats, puppets and theatre and dance performances.
It kicks off at 6 p.m. at Lake and State streets and will finish at State and Van Buren.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information you can visit Art in the Dark.
