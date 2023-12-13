Five generations and 130 years: A look inside Asher's Chocolates

For the past 130 years, this chocolate company has been churning out delicious confections in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania -- Asher's Chocolates has been around for more than 130 years, making chocolate-covered pretzels and other confections.

The company was started by Chester Asher in 1892.

Now, it's being run by the fifth generation of Asher's, doing what they know best: making chocolate.

The company is best known for their chocolate-covered pretzels and chocolate-covered graham crackers, but what many people don't know is what goes into making the tasty treats.

Asher's Chocolates takes Localish inside their factory in Souderton to see where the treats are made and the process behind the pretzel and many of their other candies.