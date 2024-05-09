Lisle police chief steps down after employee complaint

He will stay on as a sergeant until Oct. 1

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Lisle Police Chief Kevin Licko has resigned, following an employee complaint, ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald reported.

In February, the I-Team learned that he had been placed on administrative leave.

At the time, the village manager said an investigation was underway, but he didn't provide any details.

On Monday, village trustees approved the agreement that allows Licko to stay on as a sergeant until he retires Oct. 1.

According to the agreement, the village has not made a final determination if Licko violated any policies or procedures.

For its part, the village will not continue its investigation into the complaint against Licko.

Licko, who was named chief in 2022, has worked with the Lisle Police Department since 2004.

Deputy Chief Tim Dempsey has been named temporary chief.