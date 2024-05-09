Lockport Township man charged in shooting of neighbor due in court Thursday

Authorities say attack may have been racially motivated

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lockport Township man accused of shooting his neighbor will go to court Thursday

Investigators said John Shadbar, 70, shot his neighbor in what they believe was a racially-motivated attack on Tuesday.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said Shadbar made "racially insensitive statements" towards the victim's biracial children, including threatening their lives before the shooting.

Investigators said Shadbar was seen walking around his property with an assault-style rifle after allegedly shooting his 45-year-old neighbor near 144th Place and Rickerman Road in Lockport Township.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is now recovering from surgery.

Harley Bishop, who lives next to the suspect, said he was working behind his garage when it happened.

"All of a sudden I heard a very loud shot and then it was bang, bang, bang, bang, BANG," he said. "It was just like rapid fire, 15-16 right in a row and I just froze."

Police said Shadbar later barricaded himself inside his home before surrendering peacefully to authorities.

"I heard the bull horn they were telling, 'John come out. Put the rifle down. Put your hands up and follow our instructions,'" Bishop said.

Neighbors said there was ongoing tension between the victim and Shadbar.

"I never thought it would go this far, never did," said neighbor David Dempsky. "There's very nice people in this area and it's normally quiet and for this type of thing to flare up too, it's sad."

Deputies also confirmed they had responded multiple times for previous disputes.

Shadbar faces attempted murder charges, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and investigators say more could be on the way.