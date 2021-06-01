Fire at Addison truck facility spreads to at least 17 vehicles; diesel spill closes road

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- At least 17 semitrailers caught fire Monday night into Tuesday morning at an Addison truck facility, fire officials said.Addison Battalion Chief Chris Mansfield said firefighters responded about 10:30 p.m. to a report of two semitrailers on fire at the KDM Truck Service facility on Fullerton Avenue, near Vista Avenue.When they arrived, tanks containing diesel fuel ignited, and the fire quickly spread, Mansfield said.At least 17 trucks caught fire. No injuries were reported, but spilled diesel closed Fullerton at Vista for hazmat cleanup. Several fire departments helped Addison.No foul play is suspected, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.