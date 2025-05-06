Worker truck catches fire on Tri-State Tollway in suburbs, video shows

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Chopper 7 was over the scene as crews battled a blaze on Tuesday morning on the Tri-State Tollway.
A worker truck caught fire on the northbound lanes of I-294 near North Avenue and the I-290 area.
Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6:30 a.m. showing as crews arrived and battled the fire.
The fire was out by 6:45 a.m.
The fire was in the construction zone, meaning no lanes were impacted for the morning rush.
Illinois State Police said no injuries were reported.
It is unknown and what might have caused the fire.