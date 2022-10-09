More at-risk shelter pets from Florida, Puerto Rico arrive in Chicago after recent hurricanes

Another 100 animals arrive in Chicago after being rescued from Florida and Puerto Rico after Hurricane Ian.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another 100 dogs and cats from Florida and Puerto Rico have made their way to Chicago.

The animals touched down at DuPage County Airport Sunday morning.

The pets were all in shelters prior to Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, but needed to be moved to make room for all the other animals that were rescued from the flooding and devastation.

The flight was made possible by PetSmart Charities and Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit that flies large-scale transports of at-risk shelter pets from disaster areas.

