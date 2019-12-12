ATM stolen from Northwest Side store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ATM was stolen from a store on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.The burglary occurred at a store in the 3200-block of West Montrose Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. Police said the suspect or suspects broke the front glass door, unlocked the door and then stole the ATM from the store.The store was closed at the time and no one was present at the time of the burglary, police said.Area North detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.