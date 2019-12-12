ATM stolen from Northwest Side store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ATM was stolen from a store on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at a store in the 3200-block of West Montrose Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. Police said the suspect or suspects broke the front glass door, unlocked the door and then stole the ATM from the store.

The store was closed at the time and no one was present at the time of the burglary, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
albany parkchicagoburglarychicago crimeatm
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 19, charged with murder in death of Little Village nurse
Family originally from Northbrook killed in New Zealand volcano eruption
Woman says ex-boyfriend set car on fire on South Side: police
5 Chicago women accused in $25K shoplifting spree in Kentucky
Thousands return to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
2 shot at party in West Pullman
Get Krispy Kreme dozen for just $1 on Thursday
Show More
Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Elmhurst home
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and warmer Thursday
Video shows movements of man charged with murdering UIC student
Federal records reveal scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
Man charged in fatal stabbing of co-worker in Portage Park
More TOP STORIES News