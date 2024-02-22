AT&T and Verizon phone, internet services reportedly impacted by outage

Tens of thousands of people have said they are impacted.

CHICAGO -- AT &T is experiencing some type of an outage Thursday morning.

The website Downdetector.com has reported more than 32,000 outage reports Thursday morning.

The most reported problems are in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Diego, Houston, San Antonio, Honolulu, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta.

Downdetector.com is also reporting roughly 1,500 outage reports for Verizon servies as well.

This outage is mostly said to be impacting Philadelphia, Chicago, Brooklyn, Houston, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, Spokane, San Ramon.

We have reached out to AT &T for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.