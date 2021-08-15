Audi shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate auto-napping experience

Autobots beware! Audi's new transforming concept car has an ability that can't be matched.While it won't be mistaken for the fictional robot-like Transformers, the vehicle would be able to change in size and shape.The all-electric concept car called the 'Skysphere,' would sit like a sports car when the driver is at the controls, then expand when the computer takes over.The steering wheel and the pedals would also fold away, creating the ideal setup for a nap.Audi admits the whole idea may be little more than a dream.It's unlikely that such a car could pass a crash test.