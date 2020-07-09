Man dies after being hit by 2 cars on Ogden Avenue in Aurora; police searching for 2nd vehicle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6308240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aurora police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who put an 11-year-old boy in the hospital over the weekend.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has died after two cars hit him in west suburban Aurora Wednesday night; police are searching for the driver of the second vehicle.Just before 10 p.m., officials received reports of a vehicle hitting someone on Ogden Avenue, just west of Long Grove Drive on the city's East Side.When first responders arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles hit the man. The first vehicle pulled off to speak to officers, but the second fled the scene.It's not clear what led to the first car hitting the man.Ogden remained closed between South Frontenac Street and Village Green Drive while police investigated the incident.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division at 630-256-5330 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to report information anonymously.