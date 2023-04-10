Aurora police: Man killed in shooting

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 24-year-old man died after being found shot in a vehicle in Aurora Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to 911 calls about a person shot in the 400-block of West New York Street shortly before 10 p.m., police said

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Aurora Police's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com/135 to report information anonymously.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood