Chicago police looking for suspect in at least 7 Norwood Park garage burglaries: VIDEO

A Norwood Park, Chicago burglaries suspect uses garages' side-entry doors to steal tools and lawn care equipment, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a suspect in a series of garage burglaries on the Northwest Side.

Police released surveillance video showing a male suspect who uses garages' side-entry doors to steal tools and lawn care equipment.

Police say all of the robberies took place last month within a few blocks of each other in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood. The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

5700 block of North Melvina Ave. between 8:00 p.m. April 16 and 6:30 a.m. April 17

5800 block of North Medina Ave. between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 am. April 17

5600 block of North Major Ave. between 9:00 a.m. April 20 and 10:00 a.m. April 26

5700 block of North Merrimac Ave. between midnight April 21 and 7:00 a.m. April 22

5600 block of North Major Ave. between 4:30 p.m. April 21 and 11:45 a.m. April 25

5900 block of North Merrimac Ave. April 23 at 5:45 a.m.

5900 block of North Melvina Ave. between 5:00 p.m. April 23 and 8:00 a.m. April 27

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-7394.

