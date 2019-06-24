Aurora woman charged for allegedly beating infant son unconscious, breaking skull

Trivea Jones, 23 (Aurora police)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An Aurora woman has been charged after police say she beat her infant son unconscious.

Trivea Jones, 23, has been charged with two counts felony battery.

Police were called to the home in the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive just before 5 p.m. Friday to help an infant who was unconscious and not breathing. Authorities found the 6-month-old boy lying on the family room floor and immediately started CPR to resuscitate him.

The child was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later airlifted to a Chicago trauma center where he remains on life support, police said.

Jones, who was alone in the home, told emergency responders that the infant suddenly stopped breathing while she was feeding him, according to Aurora police. However, police say hospital staff noted that the baby was suffering from severe trauma, including a fractured skull.

Later Jones allegedly admitted to battering the child against a piece of furniture and leaving him unconscious on the floor for some time before asking a neighbor to call 911, police said.

Jones is awaiting arraignment in the Kane County Jail. She has not yet been assigned a court date.
