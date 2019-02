Aurora shooting 911 calls released: 'Do not give him a target. Nobody moves'

EMBED >More News Videos Gary Montez Martin died in a firefight with police last Friday, after shooting company officials during a termination meeting.

Workers are back on the job Monday at the Henry Pratt Company in southwest suburban Aurora, ten days after five people were killed in mass shooting there.The Aurora Police Department released the 911 calls from the seconds after the shooting.Pause.The department said it released the audio to be transparent and honor the first responders who helped save lives.Six Aurora police officers were hurt while responding to the shooting. They're all doing okay.The department released the officers' names and photos in Facebook post on Monday: Adam Miller, Marco Gomez, John Cebulski, James Zegar, Reynaldo Rivera and Diego Avila.