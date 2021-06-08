murder

Chicago police ask for help IDing 3 Avalon Park murder suspects seen in gas station video

Jeffrey King, 26, killed during altercation at Citgo, located at 83rd and Stony Island
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police have released video of the people wanted for a murder in the city's South Side Avalon Park neighborhood last month.

They're asking for help identifying three suspects seen at a Citgo gas station at 83rd Street and Stony Island Avenue on May 28.



Jeffrey King, 26, was killed during a physical altercation with the men about 11:40 a.m. at the gas station that day, CPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call an Area 2 homicide detective at 312-747-8271, according to Chicago police. Tipsters can also submit anonymous information at www.cpdtip.com.

The three individuals, who appear to be male suspects, can be clearly seen inside the gas station in the video.
